Liberty Steel to restart Georgetown plant

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Liberty Steel USA plans to restart it’s Georgetown location after shutting it down for more than a year due to COVID-19, according to an announcement Monday.

The rod mill is reopening “as strong market conditions enable a sustainable restart following a period of care and maintenance during the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to the announcement. The plant is expected to resume production in mid-January.

Sixty-five employees will return to work, according to the announcement.

“We’re pleased to announce the restart of LIBERTY Steel USA’s Georgetown, South Carolina plant, further evidence of healthy market conditions and strong infrastructure spending across much of the globe,” Jeffrey Stein, the company’s chief restructuring officer, said in the written announcement. “GFG Alliance’s international businesses are achieving excellent performance which is bolstering cashflow and boosting the Group’s refinancing efforts. Since our last update further organisational progress has been made to focus the group on its core businesses, cementing the foundations for a successful recovery.”

The company announced in April 2020 that it decided to initially “idle” the plant for three months, leading to about 130 employees temporarily laid off or redeployed.