Holiday travel stress is nothing after cancer battle, mother and daughter say

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Millions are hitting the roads this weekend for the Fourth of July, a big contrast from this time last year. The mood is light at the I-77 rest stop along the North and South Carolina line. Travelers don’t seem to be too stressed at all, even if they’re stuck in traffic.

That’s because they’re just happy to be on the road driving far away from last Fourth of July.

It’s been a long road to get to this point.

Canal Baral Buspa wasn’t anywhere close to traveling last Fourth of July. Her daughter Anima Baral was by her side, as her mother was fighting cancer.

“Last year we were crying,” said Anima.

“Chemo is very difficult,” said Canal.

She fought cancer and COVID-19 all in one year.

“This year, we are laughing and traveling and eating, and it feels so much better,” said Anima.

A global pandemic shuttered travel last Fourth of July.

“When you’re hibernating, you’re socially distant, and that’s what I considered to be careful,” said another traveler Lynn Henry.

Everyone is now able to hit the road, get out, and enjoy life.

“I said the Fourth of July is going to be different, people, friends, I’m driving on the highway. Woo!” said Michael Cameron.

“It seems like people are kinder to one another simply because they’ve been confined and now there’s freedom, there’s freedom,” said Henry.

There is freedom on this Independence Day.

Canal is cancer free.

Now, the road is open with endless possibilities.

“I’m so grateful and life just feels like a gift, just to have my mom in it, just to hug her and kiss her it’s just amazing,” said Anima.

AAA says the best and easiest time to travel is on the actual holiday, Sunday, and try to avoid Saturday morning between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.