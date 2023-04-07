A worker was shocked when lightning stuck the McDonald’s where she was working.

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A McDonald’s employee in Gaffney woman said she was shocked Friday morning when lightning hit the building while she was working.

Shayla, the manager at McDonald’s in Gaffney, said she was working the drive-thru when she took her headset off because of lightning. As she was taking an order, her hand was on the drive-thru window when lightning hit the building.

She described the ordeal as 10 times worse than getting hit by static. She was checked out at the scene by Gaffney Fire Department Station 10 and EMS.

Shayla said she had a little pain in her arm but that she didn’t need to go to the hospital.