CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike is believed to have started a fire that heavily damaged a home Thursday in Concord, according to fire officials and the homeowner.

It happened at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord as severe thunderstorm warnings popped up in multiple counties and lasted for more than an hour.

911 Calls: Neighbors take action

The homeowner said his wife was home at the time of the incident and credits his neighbors for helping and calling 911.

Photo: Paul D. Lof

The fire remains under investigation.