Lindsey Graham announces date set for Supreme Court Justice hearing

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham announced Saturday that a date has been set for a hearing to consider the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

A release from the South Carolina Senator’s office states that the hearing will begin on October 12.

The hearing will last three to four days, using the format the committee has followed for recent Supreme Court nominees.

Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and the nominee will occur on Monday, October 12. And the questioning of Judge Barrett will begin on Tuesday, October 13.

Testimony from legal experts and from those who know Judge Barrett the best is expected to follow.

LATEST HEADLINES: