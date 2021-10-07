Lindsey Graham booed at event by South Carolina republicans for encouraging COVID-19 vaccines

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham got booed by South Carolina republicans at a Dorchester County GOP event after he encouraged people to think about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Video posted to Twitter Monday by Kelly Golden shows Graham get booed by the crowd after telling people to think about getting the vaccine.

“If you haven’t had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it because…,” Graham said before being interrupted by booing. “I didn’t tell you to get it, you ought to think about it.”

Graham also said 92% of people in hospitals in South Carolina are unvaccinated, to which the crowd yelled “false.” The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports that 72.1% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15 were unvaccinated for the patients where vaccine status was able to be determined.

“I’m with you on let’s not mandate it,” Graham said. “I’m with you that it’s probably not constitutional.”

An angry person in the crowd then shouted that he was going to lose his job from the Navy in 60 days over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

When Graham asked how many people have gotten the measles shot, the crowd yelled “it’s not the same.”

“In the military, they can say you’ve got to get vaccinated,” Graham said. “I think that’s a dumb idea. We shouldn’t be driving people away from serving. Like if you’re a health care worker and you don’t want to get vaccinated, why do you want to get people to quit being nurses?”

Graham asked the man if he’s against the vaccine, to which the man replied that he’s not against the vaccine, but he’s against the mandates.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’ll try out best,” Graham said.

Graham tested positive for COVID-19 in August and said he was glad he was vaccinated.

Former President Trump was also booed by supporters at a rally in Phoenix after telling people he got the vaccine.

As of Thursday, about 53% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHEC.