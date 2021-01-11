Lindsey Graham: Impeaching Trump again would ‘do far more harm than good’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday afternoon that a second impeachment of President Donald Trump would “do far more harm than good.”

This comes after the House introduced an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” against the president.

“In light of President Trump’s Thursday statement pledging an orderly transfer of power and calling for healing in our nation, a second impeachment will do far more harm than good,” Graham tweeted.

I’m disappointed to hear the House is proceeding with a second impeachment given there are only nine days left in a Trump presidency.



It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward.



Impeachment would be a major step backward. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2021

Graham previously tweeted Friday night about the second impeachment being “a bad idea.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Pence is unlikely to act.

All of this comes after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday and delayed the certification of the election.

NewsNation contributed to this report.