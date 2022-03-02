WASHINGTON (WCBD) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to introduce a Senate resolution targeting the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian military in its invasion of Ukraine.

“Like many Americans and people throughout the world, it’s been hard to sleep at night watching war crimes unfold on television,” Graham said. “I’m going to take that frustration and translate it into action.”

Sen. Graham, joined by Ukraine-born U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), called for a resolution that would support a complaint filed by the Ukrainian government against Putin.

The complaint requests an investigation by the International Criminal Court into Putin’s alleged war crimes.

“I will do everything in my power, as long as it takes, to be a voice for justice for the Ukrainian people,” Graham said. “The world has let him get away with too much for too long.”

The ICC is the only permanent international court with the authority to prosecute individuals for international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

“There is no venue absent this court, in my view, to hold Putin and those who follow his orders accountable,” Graham said.

Graham has been vocal in support of increased sanctions on Russian financial institutions, Putin, and Russian oligarchs, but said it is time to hold them personally accountable.

“It needs to be personal,” Graham said. “To send a clear signal to the Russian military what will happen if you go down the road of committing atrocities against the Ukrainian people and to let Putin know the world is no longer indifferent to you.”

Graham is asking for bipartisan support in Congress, as well as the support of United States’ allied countries.