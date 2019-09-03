Linemen from TN headed to Georgia-Florida line to help with Dorian response efforts

(CNN/WBTW) – Hurricane Dorian is barreling ahead after ravaging the Bahamas, where it killed at least five people.

The massive, slow-moving monster is churning toward the United States and threatening the southeast coast from Florida To North Carolina.

Concerned Americans are volunteering their time, effort and courage — heading into the danger zone to help.

A group of linemen with a power in Tennessee are going to the Georgia-Florida state line to assist with the response effort.

“We have everything from extra hard hats, to batteries, to lights to rain suits,” said Mike Partin, SVEC CEO & President.

The linemen are ready to stay on the road for two weeks.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.