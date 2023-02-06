(WTAJ) — Hundreds of food products from salads to fruit cups that were distributed across nine states, including the Carolinas, are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The recall comes after the Fresh Ideation Food Group in Baltimore found the bacteria in samples that it tested.

According to a release from the FDA, the recalled products were sold from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 and distributed in the Carolinas, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were sold in retail locations, vending machines and during travel with transportation providers. The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products.

All of the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought the products is urged to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 855-969-3338.

Below is a complete list of the recalled products.