LIVE: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. speaks after viewing bodycam footage on Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Andrew Brown Jr.’s loved ones on Tuesday saw more of the body camera video from the raid in which he was killed by law enforcement.

On April 21, Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed him while serving an arrest warrant on drug charges. There have been daily protests in Elizabeth City since, demanding the video be released publicly.

A judge delayed that by at least 30 days, but did order the sheriff’s office to show more video to Brown’s family. On Tuesday, Brown’s family and one lawyer will get to see about 20 minutes of video from 5 different cameras.