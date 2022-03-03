COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Governor will speak Thursday morning to discuss pay raises for law enforcement officers.

The proposed raises, recommended by a Department of Administration report, have been included in the South Carolina House Ways and Means budget proposal.

Gov. McMaster will be joined at a 9:30 a.m. news conference by law enforcement officers, members of the General Assembly, and officials from the Department of Administration.

The report recommended that the minimum salary for class I law enforcement officers in the state be raised to $43,500.

Minimum salaries for state agencies, including the State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, and Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services would also be raised.

The report states that raises at the state agencies would cost nearly $18 million a year.

The news conference will be held on the north steps of the South Carolina State House and will be streamed live right here beginning at 9:30 a.m.