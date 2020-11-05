LIVE: Secretary of state’s office to provide update on Georgia vote count at 3 p.m.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The count continues across Georgia with less than 50,000 ballots to go, according Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

His office is expected to address reporters at 3 p.m. Watch live on this page.

In an earlier press conference Thursday, Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said the remaining ballots are in Chatham County, followed by Fulton County, where workers scanned throughout the night.

Chatham County’s board of registration is separate from the elections division, which Sterling said has contributed to the speed of the process.

Thursday morning, Chatham County Board of Election Supervisor Russell Bridges told News 3 just 2,000 ballots were being processed and scanned. A remaining 15,000 have been scanned and processed but are going through the adjudication process, meaning they have been flagged by the software for stray marks, unfilled circles, etc.

He said if there is any question of voter intent, staff members and members of both parties would get involved.

“These people are not involved in voter fraud,” Sterling said of local election officials in Georgia. “These people are not involved in voter suppression. I am telling you, they are doing their jobs every day.”

Sterling said the secretary of state’s office anticipates getting through the process today but that the main focus is on making sure every legal vote is counted.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast, but we more appreciate accuracy,” he said. “Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of this election be it on the winning side or the losing side.”