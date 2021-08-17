Spearman adamant that local districts should make decisions on masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s superintendent of schools made it very clear Tuesday morning that she believes local school leaders should be able to decide what’s best for the safety of students and teachers as school resumes amid another surge in the pandemic.

“I have been very clear, I do believe that this issue is best handled by local school boards,” Superintendent Molly Spearman said during a news conference In Columbia with several pediatricians and Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist. “We have two ways now to make that happen. Either the Legislature comes back in, and I have asked them to do that, continually, or this ends up in court and the courts resolve it. “I disagree with the governor on this.”

The news conference came amid a flurry of school districts implementing mask requirements despite Gov. Henry’s McMaster’s attempts to block them, and the largest school district in the state — Pickens — going virtual.

While saying she agrees with local school districts who want the right to implement their own mandates, Spearman said she will continue to remind them of the current law.

“None of us wants lawlessness,” she said. “We want order. That’s what educators are about. But these are very, very difficult decisions these folks are having to make. So, I need, and have asked, as I’ve said earlier, I see two ways of this being solved. Either the Legislature comes back, and I know many of them want to do that, or this goes to court and the court settles the question for us as to who has the ultimate authority on the safety of children during a pandemic.”

Spearman said keeping schools open for in-person instruction is “crucial” because so many fell behind during the past year. On average, many students are three to five months behind where they need to be with their instruction, she said.

“We recognize that prolonged individual student absences and closures not only disrupt academic learning and the services provided by our school system, but also the local workforce, the economy, mom and dad’s ability to go to work the families rely on for their livelihoods,” Spearman said.

Spearman also urged parents to seek advice from pediatricians and other health care professionals on how to keep children safe during the pandemic.

“Folks, we’re better than this,” she said. “We’re smarter than this. Parents, please listen to your doctors. Let’s not go by what we read on social media. Let’s do what these folks are asking us to do. Get vaccinated. Send your child to school with a mask on, not just for their protection but for the community of children that they are in the classroom with.”