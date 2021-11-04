Scotland County town’s finances taken control of by Local Government Commission

EAST LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — The Local Government Commission — a group that includes top finance officials in North Carolina — voted to impound the town’s books and take full control of its finances after allegations over the town’s former finance director, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Treasurer’s Office.

The state treasurer said the last-resort action is taken when a government unit repeatedly fails to comply with state regulations.

A recent audit found that the town’s ex-finance director used town funds for personal or questionable expenses that drained the town’s bank account.

News13 has been calling town officials for more than a week for comment on the situation but have not received a call back. News13 has also reached out to the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office to ask if there’s enough evidence for criminal charges.

“I’ve been a motorcycle mechanic for over 53 years and there is no tool in anyone’s toolbox that can fix East Laurinburg,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell said in an Oct. 20 news release.

Only one candidate filed to run in Tuesday’s election to fill three town commissioner seats.

Glenda Locklear (Write-in) = 10 votes (33.33%)

Judy Hogan (Write-in) = 6 votes (20%)

Terry Godwin (Write-in) = 6 votes (20%)

Tyresa Haywood = 3 votes (10%)

Gail Chavis (Write-in) = 2 votes (6.67%)

Mary Scott (Write-in) = 1 vote (3.33%)

Debbie Clark (Write-in) = 1 vote (3.33%)

Grant Cobb (Write-in) = 1 vote (3.33%)

No one filed to run in the mayoral race either but three people received write-in votes.

Gail Chavis (Write-in) = 6 votes (54.55%)

Terry Godwin (Write-in) = 4 votes (36.36%)

Joni Weatherford (Write-in) = 1 vote (9.09%)

Gail Chavis, who was a town commissioner, will become mayor, and Terry Godwin, who was the town’s mayor, will become a town commissioner.

Count on News13 for updates to this story.