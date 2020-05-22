Local Kroger stores expanding store hours, keeping senior shopping time

Starting Sunday, local Kroger stores will expand store and fuel center hours. The company has also announced it will continue with shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers.

Stores in Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama, will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. or midnight. Some stores with fuel centers will open at 5 a.m., and select stores will open for 24-hour shopping. Pharmacy hours will not change.

Most stores in the Savannah area will remain open until midnight. To view exact hours for your local store, visit here.

“The expanded hours will help maintain social distancing requirements during busy summer months,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The safety of our customers and associates remains our top priority. Kroger will continue to maintain protective measures established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Earlier this week, the company announced it would not continue with a time designated for seniors and customers at a higher risk of getting sick. But on Friday, officials said stores will, in fact, keep 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays for only those aforementioned individuals to shop, starting next week.

The company says it is also taking the following protective measures: