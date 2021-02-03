Local NC districts to assess learning models as governor urges in person classes

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina governor Roy Cooper and other state leaders this week urged school districts to offer in person learning.

Two local North Carolina districts- in Robeson and Scotland Counties- are still running virtually (with a few exceptions) in response to the ongoing pandemic.

They’ve been doing so for nearly a whole year, since the initial shutdowns last March.

“It’s been tough,” Fairmont High School principal Kent Prater said. “But our teachers have gotten to be really good at this at this point. We still have a lot of connectivity issues throughout the community. We’ve given out hotspots.”

Public Schools of Robeson County’s board decided again in January to remain virtual through mid-February. That decision will be revisited though next week during another board meeting. If students were to return, it would be on a proposed hybrid model, district officials say.

Governor Cooper strongly urged that all districts provide in-person learning for students. He cited new research that says schools can be pretty safe when the right mitigation techniques are employed.

He sent a letter to superintendents encouraging the in-person learning.

Scotland County Schools has been just about all virtual all year.

“Our school board actually wanted us to begin working on hypotheticals with our school leaders,” Scotland County Schools superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “So prior to governor Roy Cooper’s announcement yesterday, we had plans in place at each of our schools to see what instruction would look like if we were to have students return to instruction, or stay online.”

Dr. LeGrand said the district is considering a hybrid model, but safety comes first.

“As we think about, the governor’s announcement yesterday, from a school readiness standpoint in regards to people and plans in place, we have that,” Dr. LeGrand said. “But we do have a missing piece and that’s of course that safety piece. And our people, for safety, we’re relying on the vaccine.”

Scotland County Schools will also be discussing its learning format at an upcoming meeting. Both districts say that parents would still have a virtual option if classrooms are reopened. Count on News13 for updates.

