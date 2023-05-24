MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local residents are reacting to South Carolina’s pending ban on most abortions past six weeks of pregnancy.

It is not quite law yet after passing through the state legislature, but Gov. Henry McMaster has indicated he will sign it.

Planned Parenthood is working to file a lawsuit against the legislation.

Exceptions to the ban include rape and incest through 12 weeks, the life of the mother and fetal abnormalities.

“It’s okay I guess, but I would have liked to have seen more time,” said Sue Fitzpatrick, a local resident.

Others, such as Bill Miksitz, are a bit more passionate in their feelings about the bill.

“Poor. Poor, poor for people. It’s just a restriction that never should’ve been considered,” Miksitz said.

A South Carolina Policy Council Poll released this year showed that 52% of likely South Carolina voters believe abortions should be legal only under certain circumstances.

34% thought it should be legal under any circumstance, while 14% supported a total ban.

“And let’s be honest, at six weeks it’s a total abortion ban. Women don’t know they’re pregnant,” said Vicki Ringer, the public affairs director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

“Women will have to be closer to death than to life to be able to get an abortion past six weeks in South Carolina,” Ringer continued.

Current law allows abortions in South Carolina up to 22 weeks. There are three abortion clinics across the state, in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston.

South Carolina joins a slew of Southern states restricting the procedure, including North Carolina’s 12-week ban which takes effect July 1.

“So we will see an even bigger demand on Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.,” Ringer said.

Ringer said Planned Parenthood plans to fight the legislation and is in the process of working to file a lawsuit to block the bill.

“Certainly within the next coming days, but as soon as possible, but as always, we will be at the mercy of the court as to how quickly we can get this bill blocked,” she said.

Gov. McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law soon, and Planned Parenthood said it will wait for McMaster’s signature before filing in court.