CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are searching for the owners of ‘misplaced’ marijuana, cash, and some other items, according to the sheriff’s office.

They’re urging the owner(s) of lost products to reach out to authorities.

“If you’ve misplaced a few bags of marijuana, some cash, and a few other items, we’re here to report we’ve found them,” officials said.

‘Misplaced’ items (Courtesy: MCSO)

The lost items include marijuana, cash, and what appear to be bill counters and a scale.

“If it’s yours, come and speak to us at the Sheriff’s Office, and we’d be happy to discuss!” officials said.