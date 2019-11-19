Lottery rebate checks should all be mailed by Thanksgiving, state says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina officials say all $50 lottery rebate checks should be mailed to taxpayers by Thanksgiving.

The state is sending out the checks to qualified taxpayers with money from excess revenue from taxes on a $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket purchased in Simpsonville in October 2018.

According to the South Carolina Office of the State Treasurer, nearly 800,000 checks were mailed as of November 16.

The state said it still has between 400,000 and 500,000 checks to mail but that all checks should be mailed by Thanksgiving.

