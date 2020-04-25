Lowcountry gym cited for remaining open and operating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the City of Charleston issued a citation to Big Work Fitness for remaining open and operating over the past week. The city said that the citation should serve as a warning to all.

Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston, said it was not their first trip to Big Work Fitness. He went on to note that one month ago, tipsters reported individuals at the gym to CrimeStoppers. The City approached the gym about the activity, and management promised to correct the problem.

She assured me that she would suspend the current accounts which would disable the key-card that the gym members would use to gain entrance in the gym. DAN RICCIO, DIRECTOR OF LIVABILITY AND TOURISM FOR THE CITY OF CHARLESTON

While Big Work Fitness was cooperative at first, more complaints came in. Thursday, a neighbor said the owner was present with multiple individuals inside. Riccio said that the owner tried to claim everyone there was an employee. Riccio believes that even if that were the case, it is still a major concern, not to mention a violation of the City’s ordinance.

That’s still unacceptable. They cannot be working out in a place with equipment and basically create an environment to pass on the coronavirus. DAN RICCIO, DIRECTOR OF LIVABILITY AND TOURISM FOR THE CITY OF CHARLESTON

The gym was charged with a $100 fine, and subsequent violations will result in increased fines. Riccio added that businesses that are repeat offenders could potentially have their business licenses revoked.

These types of activities, restaurants, uhm hair salons, and the gym and fitness centers are definitely still deemed non-essential. DAN RICCIO, DIRECTOR OF LIVABILITY AND TOURISM FOR THE CITY OF CHARLESTON

If you suspect that a non-essential business is operating illegally, contact the City of Charleston’s Citizen’s Service Desk.

We reached out to the gym for comment, but they did not respond.