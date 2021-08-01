Lowcountry military father fulfills promise to sons, builds deluxe treehouse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dream came true for two young Lowcountry boys after their father built them a treehouse.

Sammy and Lincoln Plewinski enjoy watching the television show “Treehouse Masters” and told their dad they wanted a treehouse of their own. The boy’s dad, Korey Plewinski, agreed and recently finished the build.

The request for the treehouse came in early 2020, but the project was only recently completed because Plewinski returned home from an eight-month deployment overseas in November. He serves as a battalion physician assistant in the SC Army National Guard 4/118 Combined Arms Battalion, 30th Brigade.

Korey says he spent the last part of his deployment researching and designing the treehouse. When he returned home in November 2020 he submitted his plans to his Home Owners Association for approval.

After the plans were approved he began the process of collecting supplies and building the treehouse.

A ribbon-cutting event on Sunday not only celebrated the completion of the treehouse but also Sammy’s sixth birthday.

The whole family chipped in to help with the project including Plewsinski’s wife and father. He said it was a great experience for him, his wife, and his sons. One of his goals was to make the treehouse as much “handmade and handcrafted” as possible.