Lucky 7s: Lots of winners in South Carolina lottery Pick 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time ever, South Carolina’s Pick 4 lottery game turned up all sevens and plenty of people turned up winners.

The lottery says the midday drawing for Pick 4 on Tuesday was 7-7-7-7 and a record 1,400 people won with those numbers. Officials say the lucky sevens meant about six times as many winners as the draw at the same time Monday.

Players won wither $2,500 or $5,000, depending on how much they paid for their ticket and the lottery will give away more than $3.5 million if everyone claims their winnings.