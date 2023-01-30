DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music star Luke Bryan will head to the Lowcountry this fall, as Charleston is a part of his “Country on Tour.”

Bryan, along with special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock, is set to perform at the Credit One Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets for the Daniel Island concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday.

The tour will kick off in Syracuse, New York on June 15 following a multi-week stint in Las Vegas.

Bryan will also perform in Savannah, Georgia on Oct. 6, followed by two stops in North Carolina – Charlotte and Raleigh – prior to his stop in the Charleston area.