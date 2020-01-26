Lumbee Tribe Enterprises President, retired Fairmont Police Chief Terry Hunt dies

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Terry Hunt, president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises and retired Fairmont Police Chief, has died.

Hunt died Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, according to a press release from Lumbee Tribe Enterprises.

The Fairmont Police Department made an announcement Sunday afternoon on Facebook.

“Chief Hunt was a great mentor, friend and family member to many in the law enforcement community,” the department’s post read. “Please keep his wonderful family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers in the days, and weeks to come.”

Retired chief Terry Hunt Credit: Fairmont police

Lumbee Tribe Enterprises says its sends its deepest condolences to the Hunt family.

“The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Terry Hunt,” Tribal Chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “Terry was dedicated to serving our Tribe and the Lumbee people… Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hunt family during this time.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins took to Facebook to honor Hunt as well.

“Terry was a great public servant, serving until retirement as the Chief of Police in Fairmont,” Sheriff Wilkins wrote. “Terry was a true public servant that will surely be missed.”

“With the passing of Terry Hunt, LTE has suffered a major loss,” Chairman of the LTE Board of Directors Caleb Malcolm said. “The LTE family will work tirelessly to ensure the timely return of Terry to his family through the Embassy.