PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe handed out Easter baskets to children Friday at a drive-thru event.

The event was held at 4 p.m. Friday. Children were given one Easter basket. Families each received one pound cake and a quart of strawberries.

Those participating in the event were asked to remain in their vehicles with the windows up while workers put the baskets and other items in the trunk.