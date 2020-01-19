Lumbee Tribe member celebrates 106th birthday

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina celebrated her 106th birthday Sunday.

Dorothy Clark was surrounded by five generations of family and friends as she rang in another year.

Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin presented her with a Shadow Box made by the tribe’s Boys and Girls Club with a Beaded Hawk Feather, a Tribal Pin and a Tribal Elders blanket.

Lumbee Tribe Public Relations Manager Tasha Oxendine said Clark was born in the Union Chapel Community on Jan. 19, 1914. Both her parents lived to be 93.

Clark said the secret to her longevity was never talking back to her parents. She also said she had a swallow of wine everyday.