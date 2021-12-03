Lumbee Tribe member honored for service at special event

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A Lumbee Tribe member was presented with special awards at an event in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. presented tribe member Robert D. Deese Jr. with a Star Blanket, which was quilted by a Lumbee Elder, at a special presentation this week. Deese was also presented with an eagle feather for his service, dedication and commitment to his community and nation, according to a Lumbee Tribe press release.

Deese was presented with these items at a celebration of Native American and Alaskan Native Month. The program was hosted by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) at the Washington Naval Yard and was coordinated by Deese, according to the press release.

During the event, the Culture Team presented a variety of dances and songs, ranging from a war dance to a prayer and honor song, according to the press release.