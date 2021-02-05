Lumbee Tribe receives $18 million grant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has received the largest grant in its history.

The tribe announced on Thursday night that it has received $18 million in emergency rental assistance through a U.S. Treasury Department grant. Money will go to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will also be used for water and energy assistance for people who live in rental homes.

Tribe members who live outside of the tribal territory can still receive funds.

The grant was submitted to the federal government on Jan. 12. The tribe was notified it had been approved on Jan. 27.

The deadline to distribute the funds is Dec. 31. The tribe is awaiting additional information from the federal government on distribution guidelines, according to the announcement.