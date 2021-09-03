Lumbee Tribe sees lower vaccination rate than most North Carolina tribes

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe is seeing a lower vaccination rate than most North Carolina tribes, according to data provided by the Lumbee Tribe.

The Lumbee Tribe has seen a vaccination rate of 26%, according to the tribe. Only two other tribes have vaccination rates less than 30%. The Coharie Tribe has the lowest vaccination rate of 24%.

The highest vaccinated tribe is the Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation with a vaccination rate of 69%. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Tribe has a 65% vaccination rate.

The Lumbee Tribe is the largest tribe in North Carolina, with more than 56,000 members.