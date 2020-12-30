Lumbee Tribe tests more than 250 for COVID-19 at drive-thru event

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina tested more than 250 people for COVID-19 at a drive-thru event on Tuesday.

“We are a family-based community, and we are confident that families gather for the holidays, and we wanted to stay ahead of the game with COVID-19 testing,” said Patrick Strickland, Lumbee Tribe program manager.

Strickland said the free event was held following Christmas gatherings to make sure that the community was safe before New Year’s Eve. Participants will receive their test results via email.

The event, held at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke, was sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe and the NCUU Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities. Participants were surveyed in order to give the organization insights into why the community is hesitant about the vaccine, and to shape relaying reliable information is conveyed to them.