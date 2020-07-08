Lumbee Tribe to receive $500k in relief money during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WBTW) — The Decolonizing Wealth Project, in partnership with Oklahoma Native Assets Coalition, announced Monday the distribution of $1 million in cash payments to Native Americans across the country to assist Indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19.
According to the press release, the Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina will be given $500,000 to distribute to Native families as one-time payments of $500.
The Hopi Tribe in Arizona will receive $250,000 and the other $250,000 will be distributed to Native American communities in Alaska, South Dakota, and Oklahoma, according to the press release.
“The federal government has totally failed to address the grave situation in Native communities, directly resulting in the suffering and loss of life we’re seeing across the country, Lumbee Tribe member and founder of Decolonizing Wealth Project Edgar Villanueva said. “While corporations got a $500 billion bailout fund, Native communities were promised little and received even less. That’s why we are stepping in to care for our own communities and get cash in the hands of the people who need it.”
The Lumbee Tribe is recognized only at the state level, which doesn’t qualify them for some federal benefits other tribes get, such as Indian Health Services, even though the Lumbee Tribe is the largest tribe on the east coast, the organization said.
The program began distributing funding Monday.