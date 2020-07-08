Lumbee Tribe to receive $500k in relief money during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW YORK (WBTW) — The Decolonizing Wealth Project, in partnership with Oklahoma Native Assets Coalition, announced Monday the distribution of $1 million in cash payments to Native Americans across the country to assist Indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19.

According to the press release, the Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina will be given $500,000 to distribute to Native families as one-time payments of $500.

The Hopi Tribe in Arizona will receive $250,000 and the other $250,000 will be distributed to Native American communities in Alaska, South Dakota, and Oklahoma, according to the press release.

“The federal government has totally failed to address the grave situation in Native communities, directly resulting in the suffering and loss of life we’re seeing across the country, Lumbee Tribe member and founder of Decolonizing Wealth Project Edgar Villanueva said. “While corporations got a $500 billion bailout fund, Native communities were promised little and received even less. That’s why we are stepping in to care for our own communities and get cash in the hands of the people who need it.”

The Lumbee Tribe is recognized only at the state level, which doesn’t qualify them for some federal benefits other tribes get, such as Indian Health Services, even though the Lumbee Tribe is the largest tribe on the east coast, the organization said.

The program began distributing funding Monday.