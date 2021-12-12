Lumberton business celebrates one-year anniversary with car show, giveaway

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– A Lumberton business owner celebrated one year since his café opened with a community event.

Justin Herring, owner of Top That Dessert Bar, said he is grateful for the people of Robeson County for supporting his business.

Bounce houses, a car show and more were available at the Biggs Park Mall Saturday afternoon. It was far from the first time Herring had organized a major event in Lumberton.

“I host events like this to celebrate with my people,” Herring said. “Obviously, I wouldn’t be who I am without my supporters and customers, so I think it’s super important to give back.”

Herring said giving back is a big part of his events. The first 300 children to show up got a Christmas gift.

“Honestly, you don’t know anybody’s situation. This could be the only gift they get,” Herring said. “The way these kids embraced Santa this morning was really all I needed.”

Several businesses partnered with Herring for the celebration, including 876 Flavas, which helped him with a Thanksgiving food giveaway less than a month ago.

“Them coming out here and setting up for free, not even knowing if they will turn a profit is just phenomenal,” Herring said. “All of my business-owning friends know I support them, and they truly support me.”

Sheila Hammonds and her family were doing their Christmas shopping when they stumbled upon the show.

“We walked around and looked at the cars a lot, and then these two got in the bouncy house,” Hammonds said.

She said it is great to see a business owner putting on an event like this for anyone to come have fun.

“For him to take the initiative to do something fun for the community is pretty cool,” Hammonds said.

Herring said he was happy to see people enjoying themselves and hopes there will be more anniversary celebrations to come.

“I love living here. I bought a house here, and I plan to be here basically forever,” Herring said. “This is only the beginning. One year down, many more to go.”