Lumberton fire chief retires after 31 years of service with city

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey has retired after 31 years of service with the city.

“He has worked, studied, and given it his all to fulfill that duty, whether as a firefighter, fire captain, deputy chief or chief of department,” the City of Lumberton Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Ivey’s last day with the department was Monday.

“Chief, we thank you for your loyal service and wish you all the best in retirement,” the department said. “Remember, once a firefighter, always a firefighter.”