Lumberton High School student suspended 1 year after being found with gun, cocaine at school

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton High School student was suspended for one year after being found with a gun and cocaine Monday during a medical emergency.

A 10th Grade student was having a medical emergency and a gun was discovered in his possession while he was being helped, according to the school. He was also found with cocaine.

“District administrators are very thankful that Monday’s events did not have a different outcome,” Superintendent Glen Burnette said in a statement to News13. “School is supposed to be the safest part of a student’s day and we appreciate the sift action of Principal (Larry) Brooks and his team. We hope the student in question will be okay, but we want to remind our student’s and our community that we do not condone this type of behavior in the Public Schools of Robeson County.”

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on campus, possession of a weapon by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine, according to Burnette. The student’s name has not been released.