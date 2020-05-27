Lumberton man and woman arrested in connection with robbery and kidnapping

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in the 200 block of Paris St. in Lumberton.

Rommie Lee Cummings, 32, of Lumberton, is accused of entering the home with a gun and held the victim at gunpoint, according to deputies.

The victim said Cummings forced a second female victim at the home to leave with him and another person in a vehicle, deputies said. Cummings also allegedly took a cell phone from the home before leaving.

Cummings is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of second degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

Cummings is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $275,000 bond.

Melanie Hunt, 42, of Lumberton, was charged with conspiracy to second degree kidnapping. Hunt is accused of driving the vehicle.

Hunt was given a $15,000 unsecured bond. No mugshot is available.