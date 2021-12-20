Lumberton man arrested in connection with North Carolina murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Monday in connection with a November murder in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to officials.

Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and accessory after the fact, according to officials. Levan Laforrest Sanders, 38, of High Point, was also arrested on the same charges.

On Nov. 29, police responded to the 600 block of College Road in Greensboro and found Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. Babeker died on scene, according to officials.

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, of High Point, was arrested in early December and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jones and Sanders are both held at the Guilford County Jail without bond, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.