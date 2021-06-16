Lumberton man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

David W. Hinds, Jr., 28, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

The charges come after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hinds’ black Chevrolet Silverado at about 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 74 and Lowe Road in Lumberton, according to deputies.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized fentanyl, prescription medications and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hinds was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $185,000 secured bond.