Lumberton man charged after August armed robbery, shooting that left one dead

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was charged after an armed robbery and shooting left one dead last month, according to deputies.

Deputies said Jermaine McLeod Jr., 19, of Lumberton, robbed and fatally shot a man on Aug. 14 on Bunny Trail Road. The man who died was identified as Tyron Christopher Melton Jr., 27, of Lumberton.

According to deputies, McLeod was arrested Tuesday at Knights Inn Hotel on Lackey Street in Lumberton and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

During the robbery, deputies said Melton’s white 2011 Mercedes Benz was stolen.

McLeod was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge. He was given a $250,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.