Lumberton man charged after vehicle pursuit over county line

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Friday following a vehicle pursuit that crossed a county line, according to Robeson County authorities.

Coleman Johnson, 41, of Lumberton, has been charged by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and driving while impaired.

A press release from RCSO also said Johnson has been charged with three counts of larceny by the St. Pauls Police Department. Additionally, deputies say he had outstanding warrants for incidents that were investigated by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a vehicle pursuit began in Robeson County and entered into Columbus County. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol helped with the pursuit and arrest.

Johnson was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. His bond was set at $19,000.

