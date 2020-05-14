Lumberton man faces felony charge after 15-year-old died in crash

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has been charged with felony hit-and-run after a 15-year-old was killed in a crash.
Michael Farina, of Lumberton, was killed in the crash on North Carolina Highway 72 near Lowe Road around 8:47 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. S.B. Lewis.
North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say Christopher Deshawn Sampson, of Lumberton, hit and killed Farina and then left the scene of the wreck. Sampson faces one charge of felony hit-and-run resulting in death.
A woman also was injured in the crash, according to Sgt. Lewis. She was treated and released from the hospital.