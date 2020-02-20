Lumberton man faces insurance fraud, false pretense charges, authorities say

Breaking News Alert
State - Regional

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – On Thursday,  a  Lumberton  man was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, along with making false statements on an insurance application, authorities say. 

The  NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division accused Samuel Lee Lang Johnson of submitting multiple claims to Allstate Insurance Co. for damages to a 2004 Buick Rendezvous and obtaining payment from the company after providing false information on an insurance application to obtain the policy.

While the offenses occurred between July 5, 2019, and Aug. 23, 2019, Johnson was arrested on Jan. 23 and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.  Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov

