Lumberton man facing 23 charges after string of robberies, home invasions

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man is facing 23 charges after a string of robberies and home invasions, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Ernest Lee Lewis, Jr., 23, was arrested Friday in the parking lot of a Walmart on multiple outstanding warrants for home invasions and robberies between May 7 and May 22, police said.

One home invasion happened May 7 on C Avenue. A second happened May 16 on Carolina Avenue. A third happened May 22 on North Willow Street, according to police.

According to police, Lewis is charged with:

1 count — attempted first-degree murder

1 count — assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

1 count — first-degree kidnapping

7 counts — second-degree kidnapping

2 counts — first-degree burglary

5 counts — robbery with a dangerous weapon

3 counts — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

1 count — larceny of motor vehicle

2 counts — injury to real property

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are expected, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.

In 2017, Lewis was arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.