Lumberton man jailed on murder charge after 34-year-old man killed on Saturday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old Lumberton man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Saturday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jeffery T. McCray on Monday in the killing of Quintin L. Mitchell, 34, also of Lumberton. He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center and has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies found Mitchell dead Saturday after responding to a report of someone being shot in the 8500 block of Highway 72 E. in Lumberton.

​No other information was immediately available. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fairmont Police Department.