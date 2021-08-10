Lumberton man pleads guilty to ID fraud in U.S. District Court in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson man could spend up to a year in prison after pleading guilty to a fraud charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Chad Hunt, 43, was working on a drywall contract for the U.S. government in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when he gave one of his workers a driver’s license belonging to someone who had been cleared to work on the site. The person he gave the license to had not been cleared to be on the job, but used it to bypass security protocols on numerous occasions between June 4 and July 3 in 2020.

Hunt entered the guilty plea on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.