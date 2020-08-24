Lumberton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug, gun crimes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

James Calvin Breeden, 33, is a convicted felon and was the passenger of a vehicle stopped by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempting to serve an outstanding warrant, Higdon said.

Breeden was found with a Crown Royal bag with approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine, 38 grams of cocaine, and a loaded handgun in his waistband, according to Higdon.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, meant to bring together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

