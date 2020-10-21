Lumberton man sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm and drug crimes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Lumberton man to 14 years in prison for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and possession of multiple firearms as a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Jammie Smith, 37, was found behind a home with a .380 caliber handgun, a stolen 9mm handgun and cocaine in September 2019, the Department of Justice said. He also possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine and multiple firearms in February 2018.

The case was part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

LATEST HEADLINES: