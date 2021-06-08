Lumberton man sentenced to 15 years for gun offense

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for firearms charges, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ledger Lynn Hammonds, Jr, 44, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge, the attorney’s office said. Hammonds was subject of several investigations between 2013 and 2017, including killing buffalo that belonged to a relative, according to court documents.

The attorney’s office said investigators seized two firearms at Hammonds’ house in June 2017 during a search warrant.

“Due to an extensive criminal history that includes qualifying predicate convictions, Hammonds was determined to be an armed career criminal and thereby subject to an enhanced sentence,” according to a press release from the attorney’s office.

G. Norman Acker, III., who is the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany.