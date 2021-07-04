Lumberton police ask for public’s help solving 3 cold-case homicides

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have turned to the public for help with three unrelated cold-case homicides.

The killings took place in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Mary Thompson was shot and killed on Feb. 27, 2015, at her home in the 100 block of Front Street; Michael Christina Powell was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Aug. 8, 2017, at the dead-end of Legette Street; and Johnny Sinclair was shot and killed on Sept. 6, 2020, at his home in the 2800 block of Freedom Drive, the department said in a Facebook post.

“Investigators ask for more information to close these cases for the victims and their families,” the post said. “Knowledge of any kind could bring us closer to solving these cases and arresting the people responsible for these senseless homicides. The victim’s family deserves closure.”

Anyone with information about any of the cases should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.