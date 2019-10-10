Lumberton police ID man whose body was found in ditch near Aldi’s store, say no foul play suspected

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police have identified the man whose body was found in a ditch near an Aldi’s store.

The body of Wilbert Deal, 41, was found in a ditch near the Aldi’s store on Fayetteville Road on the Linkhaw Road side around 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lumberton police. Deal’s body will be taken to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for an autopsy.

“It does not appear that Mr. Deal had been in the ditch long and there were no obvious signs of foul play,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detectives Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

LATEST HEADLINES: